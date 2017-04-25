TULSA - Police have identified the body found in a creek in South Tulsa on Friday as 20-year-old Ryan Fiegel.

Police originally described the body as a white male wearing all black clothing and a bag tied over his head.

They found him in a creek on the 7500 block of South Wheeling Avenue.

Monday, a neighbor living in the River Chase apartments which overlooks that creek is saying the neighborhood is dangerous, and crime happens in that area more frequently than it should.

“Knowing that there was a child, I mean 19, that’s still a child, that took his last breath within 200 yards of where I was, I’m just not ok with that," said Tulsa resident Bettina Rector.

She said her and other neighbors were trying to figure out who it was, worried it was someone they knew.

“We just want people to know that bad things are going on over here and we’re trying to get that taken care of," she said.

She said she's tried to work with management on the issue with no luck, so she's taken matters into her own hands.

She said she walks the entire complex every month checking for and marking down each light that's out.

“If this place was lit up like a Christmas tree people wouldn’t be as drawn to it to commit crimes.”

She said the creek especially is pitch black at night when people steal/vandalize cars, and homeless people sleep in vacant units.

“I’m not going to give up because the kids deserve it and South Tulsa deserves to be able to not be afraid to come out of their homes and walk to their cars," she said.

She's also started a service group for the kids in the complex called Village by the Creek.

They clean-up around the creek so the kids can have pride in their neighborhood.

“They’ve leased a home and they should be able to feel safe.”

And she said it's those kids she was worried about most the day Fiegel's body was found.

“Had it not been raining there’s a real strong chance that one of the kids in our group would’ve found that body and that would’ve traumatized them for God knows how long.”

She's thankful it didn't go that way, and explains why she's not afraid to do what it takes to keep them safe.

“My love for the kids and doing what I believe God put me here to do. I think that’s it.”

2 Works for You spoke with a manager at River Creek Apartments, they said they would reach out with a statement, but have yet to do so.

Ryan Fiegel's family also didn't wish to go on camera, but sent pictures and this statement:

"Ryan was a kind young man that would never hurt a soul. His family is devastated and are grieving together at home. Ryan's family does hope and pray that anyone that might have information about Ryan's death will come forward. Ryan's family does not believe he committed suicide. Someone tied that bag around his neck."

Police say they're still leaning toward the incident being a suicide, but the medical examiner hasn't confirmed it as the cause of death yet.

