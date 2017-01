TULSA - Police say two men are on the run after they stole cash from a Midtown QuikTrip near the corner of East 11th Street and South Delaware Place, Wednesday.

Officers say around 1:30 a.m. one of the men appeared to stand lookout as another attempted to steal cash.

The clerk working was assisting a customer, but later confronted the man.

The suspect then pulled a knife and demanded the cash from the clerk.

He was able to escape going West. The man standing outside also got away. Police aren't sure which way he went.

Police tried tracking the men down using a helicopter and K-9 unit, but weren't successful.

