Tulsa Overground Film & Music Festival this weekend
10:52 AM, May 5, 2017
2 hours ago
Share Article
The Tulsa Overground Film & Music Festival takes place this Friday & Saturday in Tulsa's Brady Arts District. The festival will include more than 40 bands, the world premieres of 4 feature films, 35 short films, celebrity guest speakers and Oklahoma's first comprehensive Virtual Reality forum and VR experience arcade.
Film programs, Celebrity Guests and Virtual Reality experiences will be at the Fly Loft.
Concerts will be at the Vanguard, Chimera and Soundpony.
Renowned filmmaker Larry Clark (Kids, Bully, Wassup Rockers, Ken Park) live in person, premiering his never-before seen short films. Plus, Q&A and signing.
Legendary Actor / Director Clu Gulager (The Last Picture Show, The Killers, The Return of The Living Dead, Nightmare On Elm Street 2, The Virginian) live in person, presenting a selection of rare and never-before-seen short films and fragments of feature films which he directed, dating back to 1969. Plus, Q&A and signing.
Director / Actor Mark Borchardt (American Movie, Coven, Cabin Fever 2). Live in person, premiering his new short film The Dundee Project and presenting a selection of rare and never-before-seen short films. Plus, Q&A and signing.