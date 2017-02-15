Tulsa medical professionals discuss controversy over access to health care bill

TULSA - Oklahoma House Bill 1013 says it would expand health services "via Nurse Practitioners."

It would give "full practice authority to nurse practitioners and advanced practice registered nurses," allowing them to provide care without the supervision of a doctor.

Tuesday the Association of Oklahoma Nurse Practitioners visited the state Capitol to let legislators know they are capable of providing care.

The measure says it will allow more residents in rural area to receive care.

However, Dr. Michael Weisz, President of the Tulsa County Medical Society said the measure would harm the health of Oklahomans.

“There’s a very significant difference between nurse practitioners and physicians and the educational level," he said.

The bill passed through the House Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee in January and is now awaiting a hearing by the full House.

Sources say the House will hear the measure next week.

