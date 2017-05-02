Tulsa man says mail was stolen, getting answers harder than he thought

TULSA - A man said his mail was stolen, but getting answers was harder than he thought when he called on officials for help.
Matt Davis was going through the motions, but when he got home from work he noticed he didn't have any mail.
“Fury. I was furious, you’re violated," Davis said.
But he and his neighbors have security cameras surrounding all of their homes so finding out what happened wasn't difficult.
“I saw this guy just stop in the middle of the street broad daylight, get out of his car, leave the door open and walk not run up to the mailbox, and take all of our mail and packages that were in there."
Davis took a screenshot of the video and sent it around the neighborhood, one of his neighbors saying they had view of his license plate from their cameras.
“And I thought this is great, we’ve got the tag number we’ve got the car, we’ve got him doing it on camera; and I called the police and they said they don’t do that.”
The police department told 2 Works for You depending on the situation they don't take all mail theft cases.
Davis said they told him to call the post office, they too not having the response he'd hoped.
“We kind of need to warn you we’re very short-staffed we have no budget, etc. and I never heard from them.”
In the meantime he's taking action into his own hands with a brand new mailbox locked up tight.
“The sad thing is the package they took had stuffed animals for the child abuse network.” he said. “I”m sure this idiot got home, opened the package and it wasn’t quite what he had in mind.”
Davis said he still feels safe in his neighborhood, but when it comes to mail theft something's got to change.
“We’ve got to be able to enforce it or people will just be able to steal everyone’s mail everyday.”
USPS stresses that mail theft is a federal crime.
If you've experienced it you can file a complaint by calling (877) 876- 2455 or visiting https:\\postalinsepctors.uspis.gov.
Postal inspectors also urge anyone with information regarding stolen mail to report it at (877) 876- 2455.
If the tip leads to an arrest and conviction the tipster is eligible for a reward up to $5,000.
USPS did request Davis' information and said they'd reach out to him regarding the case.
They also said they'd get back to us in regards to under-staffing as soon as Tuesday morning.