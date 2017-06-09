Tulsa man in viral video with TPD reflects on public reactions to speaking out

TULSA - A video of an encounter between Tulsa Police and a man officers said was stalking the department has been viewed thousands of times on social media; the man behind the camera now reflecting on the backlash he received for speaking out.

Kyle Hogan said he stood outside the Tulsa Police Department's Mingo Valley Division to take photos of the flags in front of the building.

"Today I am a little bit nervous doing this interview right now, especially in front of the building," he said.

He said he was finished taking the photos when a police car pulled up with its lights on.

"With our threat levels and the threats against officers, we're taking you as a threat," said Tulsa Police Officer Rohloff in the video.

He handed Hogan a piece of paper explaining the definition of stalking.

“There were some concerns about him taking videos, and just really being out there," said Tulsa Police Public Information Officer Leland Ashley.

But more than Hogan being there that day, Ashley said there was another aspect of the incident making it more worrisome.

"This is the second time we've had you filming the building," Officer Rohloff told Hogan.

"It's actually the third," Hogan replied.

“And I want to tell you right upfront as the police department we have no problem with citizens exercising their right to take videos or anything like that," said Officer Ashley

Hogan admits the first two times he was in front of the building it wasn't just to take photos of the flag.

“That was just kind of an experiment on my part just to see what the reaction would be," Hogan said.

But there were reactions to his "experiment" he didn't expect.

During 2 Works for You's interview a woman sharing a sentiment Hogan said many have on social media, felt the need to share it.

The woman hanging out of her car yelled, "Really, you think that's newsworthy? Really?"

“I’ve had a little bit of negative feedback from a good portion of Tulsa you could say," he said.

Hogan spoke to other outlets about the incident but said they misconstrued his side.

He said he understands why officers approached him, but now how.

“They’re paranoid, they think everyone is out to get them and anyone that’s walking down a sidewalk has ill intent toward them," he said.

“I will say even as a police officer it is concerning when you see sometimes that type of activity on a continual basis from the same individual," said Officer Ashley.

Hogan called the officers' reaction an "abuse of power," saying he didn't think a potential threat was a good enough reason for the way the incident played out.

T.P.D. said his actions weren't illegal.

In retrospect Hogan said there is only one part he would take back.

"Thank you, sir. You're dismissed. Scum bags! Scum bags!," he screamed at the end of the video, in addition to other obscenities.

He said he now feels like he always has to look over his shoulder, also mentioning a couple of the officers in the video owe him an apology, but admits he doesn't think he'll get one.

You can view Hogan's full video here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: