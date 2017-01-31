Tulsa Islamic Society reacts to recent Mosque attacks worldwide

TULSA -- The Tulsa Islamic Society receives support from the community following the recent mosque attacks worldwide.



"We have been elated and reassured by the thousands of people that have stood up with us, promising to continue to stand with us,” said Tulsa Islamic Society Board Member Cheryl Siddiqui.



Many people across the world are staying alert after recent Mosque attacks in Texas and Canada. Cher Garrett lives near the Mosque in Tulsa and said the violence needs to stop.

“I think it’s a shame that the violence is happening. People should understand they have the right to worship however they want, especially here in America,” said Garrett.



Since the anti-Mosque attacks, The Islamic Society Of Tulsa board members said the Mosque has received ongoing support from the community.



“There have been so many people that have written us letters, and emails and come in person to be with us in this stressful time,” said Siddiqui.



With President Donald Trump’s new executive order for immigration, Siddiqui said the Mosque is working with law enforcement and community leaders to address public concerns.



“This particular process was the most, created more panic among Muslims and people that are disoriented more than anything I’ve ever seen in years,” said Siddiqui.



Garrett said she’s not worried about her safety living near the Mosque, but she said she's glad there is a sense of awareness in the area.



“I do think they probably need to be on heightened awareness, but I think that they’ll be fine.”



According to the Council On American-Islamic Relations, in 2016 were 55 anti-Mosque attacks incidents up to mid-September, and 79 attacks in 2015.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: