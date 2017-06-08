Tulsa City Council unanimously approves $829 million budget for next year

TULSA - The City Council unanimously approved Mayor G.T. Bynum's $829 million budget for next year.

“I think we’ve developed something that the citizens can be proud of in the year ahead," said Mayor Bynum.

Many of the councilors thanked him for his willingness to collaborate.

“Normally the room would be full, a bunch of times, with news and since we’re getting along we’re not giving them any news," said Councilor Cue.

Not even a public comment was negative.

The mayor said the most important part of the budget for him was adding 90 Tulsa Police offices to the force.

“I think all of us are bothered by the continuing high homicide rates we have," the mayor said.

The budget also adds 35 firefighters, increases mowing by 77 percent and performance increases for city employees.

“In a flat funding year in terms of general fund that there are no cuts to services, I mean basically all services were held whole," said Councilor America.

Bynum said after his proposal in April there were only a few things added after conversations with the council like $50,000 toward neighborhood watch and crime prevention programs.

“Recognize the different standard we are setting here at the city of Tulsa when you look at the gridlock and dysfunction in OKC and in DC," the mayor said.

He's counting his blessings, acknowledging it'll never be this easy again.

Bynum did say there were other things he wishes he could've done with the budget, but didn't have the money.

For example, coming to an agreement with the county on funding for the jail, and better health care for city employees.

