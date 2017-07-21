Tulsa City Council gives status update on new flag as residents adopt it into their hearts

TULSA -- Residents recently voted on a new city flag, but you'll notice the design isn't waving around town.

“I may not think it’s perfect, but I think it’s perfectly fine," said Decopolis owner William Franklin.

He's an artist by trade, so when he saw the opportunity to create a flag for his hometown he jumped at it.

“I guess they didn’t choose that one. No they didn’t.”

His wasn't chosen, and the one that was got mixed reviews.

“So I thought, you know I see potential in it.”

He did what he does best, and brought it to life.

“Just to kind of enhance the symbolism and help people to see what it meant.”

Thursday his store received the first prints.

He put them out for the interview, but when he stepped away for a few seconds, people noticed and took them straight to the register.

“It identifies Tulsa, Oklahoma," one customer said.

But the old flag still waves at city landmarks.

Representatives for the city council explaining there's still a journey to adopting the new flag officially.

First, the city attorney is working to draft an ordinance to go before the council.

The council must pass the ordinance with a vote, before the mayor approves it.

Then, the ordinance is published and goes into effect.

For now, the first two customers of Franklin's flag walk out with a renewed sense of Tulsa pride, hopeful the rest of the city will adopt the flag into their hearts as they have.

The city told 2 Works for You it has not made or spent any money on the new flag or merchandise.

As many people know, permission was necessary to use or sell the old flag, but the council isn't sure if that will be the case with the new flag.

It all depends on the nature of the ordinance.

You can see a description and explanation of the flag here.

