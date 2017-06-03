Tulsa celebrates Gun Violence Awareness Day with notable buildings lit orange

TULSA - Buildings around the city were lit orange in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Friday.

“You can have a thriving second amendment and you can do more to keep Americans safe," said Sara Lenet, a Tulsa mom and the city's chapter leader for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Her and her daughter were decked out in orange to show their support.

“We can do better to prevent gun violence, we can do better preventing accidental gun deaths that are an epidemic," she said.

She supports the second amendment, but says Tulsa's record crime rates last year and tragedies like Sandy Hook in 2012 should be a wake-up call.

“Every time there is something in the news about a child being lost, named or injured I am reminded that all mothers love their children the same way I love mine."

Her daughter a constant reminder of what she's fighting for.

“If more guns alone made us a safer we would be the safest country in the world.”

But some gun owners disagree.

“Just like when you drive a vehicle you have to make sure that you’re competent behind the wheel, if you own a firearm or carry a firearm you have to make sure you’re competent with that firearm," said Owner of 2A Shooting in Tulsa, Eric Fuson.

He said you can't blame a piece of metal for a violent person's actions.

“The simple fact of the matter is whatever a violent person uses to commit a crime would be an act of violence no matter what that is," he said. “If people know they can’t lawfully purchase one they will just find ways to take, steal.”

They showed 2 Works for You how responsible gun owners ought to handle their weapons.

“If in the right hands used for protection they’re the ultimate way for a 5 foot hundred pound person to defend themselves against a 6 foot 300 hundred pound person, they’re the ultimate equalizer.”

But Sara says both sides of this issue can come together to make everyone safer.

“Gun violence prevention is not incompatible with our gun rights," she said. “A day like today is proof that Sandy Hook wasn’t the end of the gun violence prevention movement, it was the beginning of the gun violence prevention movement.”

Get more information on Gun Violence Awareness Day here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: