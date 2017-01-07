Travel not impacted at Tulsa airport, but travelers sounding off on Florida airport shooting

TULSA-- The airport shooting in Florida did not affect travel here in Tulsa- although it was on the minds of passengers at the airport.

More than 1,400 miles from the chaos in Ft. Lauderdale, travelers are talking about the shooting and the possibility of added security measures in the wake of the killings.

Tulsa International Airport officials didn't want to talk on camera. They said the shooting in Florida was an isolated incident that didn't affect operations here.

