It's almost 2017 and that means it's time to take a look back at 2016. Below are the top 10 videos posted to our site in 2016.

10. Green Country neighbors warning each other about aggressive salesmen

9. Helicopter video of the Terence Crutcher fatal shooting

8. Search for Peggy McGuire continues

7. Teen driver target of road rage

6. Amber Hilberling pronounced dead in prison; was serving time for pushing husband out of high-rise

5. Claremore teachers invent swing for success

4. Players, parents fight at Dewey basketball game

3. Family finds dog bleeding from gunshot wound after being shot by deputy

2. Tulsa Police officer speaks out on social media

1. Noose display alongside highway 75 near Mounds, Oklahoma in Okmulgee County

