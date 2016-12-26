Top 10 local news stories of 2016: Terence Crutcher shooting, Amber Hilberling death, busy bars

No matter how you slice it, 2016 has been a crazy year. Below is a list of 10 of our top stories from 2016.

10. Children's home denies donation from atheist group

An atheist group started a GoFundMe after a man's donation was denied by a children's home in Muskogee. The man who made the donation claimed his money was denied after he asked that the home put the donation in the name of the Muskogee Atheist Community. Click here to read the full story.

9. Aggressive salesmen knocking on doors around Green Country, people reporting incidents to police

This story began after residents in Claremore reported a group of door-to-door salesmen selling bottles of $40 cleaning solution. Neighbors also reported that the salesmen would get quite aggressive. Click here for the full story.

8. Tulsa Police release audio of 911 calls involving abandoned vehicle of Terence Crutcher

After Terence Crutcher's vehicle was found abandoned in the middle of the road, Tulsa drivers called dispatch to relay information about the vehicle. Police later released the audio from those calls. Click here for the full story.

7. Former Tulsa County Jail detention officer not surprised by Amber Hilberling's death

Following the death of Amber Hilberling, a former Tulsa County detention officer said she wasn't surprised Hilberling hung herself in prison. Regina Striplin said she interacted with Hilberling frequently her message was dark. Click here to read the full story.

6. OSBI search home of missing McIntosh County woman

Peggy McGuire went missing in McIntosh County during the 2015 holiday season, but OSBI hoped new evidence discovered at McGuire's home would bring new light to the case. Click here for the full story.

5. Parents fight at Dewey basketball game, DA will decide whether to file charges

It was mid-February when a fight broke out a a Dewey basketball game involving players and parents. During the game, two boys allegedly began playing rough. One boy eventually punched the other in the head. Surveillance footage from the game then showed one of the coaches moving onto the court as well as parents from the stands. Watch the video below for the full story or click here.

4. Family finds dog bleeding on front porch from gunshot wound

An Owasso mother said her children came home from church in March to find their dog bleeding on their front porch from a gunshot wound. They also found a note from the Rogers County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Scott Walton later said his deputy felt threatened when he shot the dog. Click here for the full story.

3. Claremore teachers invent busy bar to help students focus in classroom

A light-hearted story to throw in the mix. After years of teaching, teachers Deanna Smith and Marsha Kendrick invented a fun way to keep students engaged. The invention? Busy bars. Following the invention, both teachers began getting requests from all over the world for the bars. The pair later posted tutorials on how to make them so everyone all over the world could have access to the invention for their classrooms. Click here for the full story.

2. Noose display shocks Highway 75 drivers, signs not intended to be derogatory, says owner

A controversial display along Highway 75 turned heads this year. Drivers along the highway complained after several nooses appeared hanging from a tree. The owner later told 2 Works for You that the signs weren't meant to be racist, but that he was instead trying to prevent crime against his property. Click here to read the full story.

1. Tulsa Police officer Popsey Floyd posts moving Facebook message after Terence Crutcher fatal shooting

A Tulsa Police officer took to Facebook to speak out about finding solutions and change in the wake of the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher. In the post, Officer Popsey Floys said, "I work for you. I will protect you. I do not take the authority that comes with my badge for granted. I know you may be upset about the recent events all over the country and now here in Tulsa. I don't have the answers that you are looking for, but I will continue to be the solution. One thing that I want you to know is this. The Tulsa police department is hiring. If you believe that change is required. please join the department and be the change you are seeking." Click here to read the full story.

