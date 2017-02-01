Tiny home development set to be built in Bartlesville; Cottages on Sixth Street' to include 23 homes

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- Construction will soon begin on a tiny home development that is expected to put the city of Bartlesville on the map.

An empty lot on the corner of sixth and Virginia doesn’t look like much now, but that will soon change because of a vision that Arlando Parker has.

“We try to bring back an element of familiarity, of comfort, of security where one neighbor knows the other,” said Parker.

Parker runs the Nehemiah Community Development Corporation in Bartlesville.

His nonprofit is planning to build a total of 23 tiny homes for a project called The Cottages on Sixth Street.

“The thought was to be energy efficient, effective and cost-conscious in terms of the square footage,” said Parker.

The development is the first of its kind in Oklahoma. Parker says it will be it will provide affordable rental housing to those who need it most. “They're targeted specifically for seniors as well as those single mothers, those aging out of foster care and those possibly being at risk of being homeless.”

The plans have been approved by the Bartlesville City Council and work on the project is slated to begin soon.

The cottages will come in three sizes, ranging from more than 500 square feet to a little over a thousand.

The entire project is expected to be completed in about two years. The nonprofit is currently looking for residents ready to make their next home a tiny one.

