Thousands of marriage licenses were found in a Logan County Courthouse basement.

Some of the unclaimed licenses were dated between 1898 and 1940, according to KOCO.

The Genealogical Society has begun to scan and put the licenses online. The group so far has been able to put roughly 2,000 online.

For more information click here.

