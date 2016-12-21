Thieves hit South Tulsa neighborhood, stealing mail out of mailboxes

TULSA-- “I almost always get some kind of junk mail so when I don’t find anything I figure something’s going on,” said Resident L.C. Cobb.



Tuesday morning, several residents in a South Tulsa neighborhood found their mailboxes left opened.

“All of them were hanging open which is not normal,” said Resident Becca Robbins.



One resident even recovered ripped up mail scattered on a nearby street, and hoped to return it to its owners. L.C. Cobb said this is the second time in the past month he’s noticed someone messed with his mailbox. He said about three weeks ago, someone stole his mail, then wrote a fraudulent check in his name.



“About 3 or 4 days after that incident I got a call from Chase Credit Card Fraud Unit asking if I had issued a $700 check,” said Cobb.



To avoid mail theft, The United States Postal Services suggest not leaving any mail in your mailbox overnight. And tell the postal service when you’ll be out of town so they can put your mail on hold.



“We make sure all of our credit card stuff comes to our email because we don’t want it stolen,” said Robbins.



Cobb said with Christmas around the corner, he hopes the thieves will stay away.

“I understand the possibility exists that it could happen a couple of weeks from now or a couple of months from now it’s something really we don’t have any real control over,” said Cobb.



Postal officials said if your mail does come up missing, always report it to a postal inspector.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: