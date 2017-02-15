The Tulsa Fire Department along with the American Airlines Rescue team training to save lives

TULSA - Dozens of first responders spent the day on the property American Airlines near the Tulsa International Airport to receive confined space rescue training.

The Tulsa Fire Department, American Airlines, and the Oklahoma Task Force 1 train monthly, however met near TUL Wednesday to combine skills and strategies to prepare for potential rescue situations.

Tulsa Fire Department Captain, Justin Flake, says although rescue training is consistent, it is important to practice new scenarios to help teams remain sharp for adverse scenarios.

"We have done all these skills before, but it is necessary to do these monthly and even more than that. Around the station you have to stay on top of these skills. If you don't use them you lose them," Flake said.

Along with repelling from heights nearing 90 feet, first responders practiced using ropes and harnesses in small and confined spaces to secure subjects in trenches and elevated areas.

Tulsa firefighter, Adam Graves, has been a member of the department for over a decade and says rescue training sessions are always an opportunity to learn something new.

"You kind of find yourself using that in your other day-to-day stuff. It's fun to have that knowledge and be able to apply that in situations and have that help you all over the place," Graves said.

