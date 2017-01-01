The River Spirit Hotel celebrates its grand opening this New Years Day

TULSA - The River Spirit Hotel is opening its doors to the public Sunday morning.

The hotel has 27 stories and also includes a 30,000 square foot convention center, 2,700 seat theater and Ruth's Chris Steak House amongst other attractions.

Get more information on the hotel here.

