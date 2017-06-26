The 3 most ridiculous fashion items for sale

Fashion has always pushed the boundaries, but lately it seems like it' has crossed the line into pure absurdity. Donna Ruko and Kristina Guerrero are taking a look at some of the more ridiculous fashion items you can actually purchase.

3. Detachable Jeans

These convertible pants have a nonstop peek-a-boo. This design by Y/Project retails for about $465 and up so if you have to have them maybe try a pair of scissors and an old pair of jeans.

2. Nicolas Cage

When you think of Nicolas Cage you might think of the movie Face Off, but now you can wear his face on your chest. The company RageOn is selling them for about $25.

1. Hairy Chest Swimwear

Beloved Shirts has released the hairy chest swimsuit. Getting a hairy chest will set you back about $50 and comes in three different skin shades.

WEB BONUS: Full List of The Most Ridiculous Fashion Items For Sale

