The 10-year-old girl trapped in a condo fire is "looking better every day" according to family

TULSA - Just a few days after a family's east Tulsa condo caught fire family, neighbors and the community are recovering from a tragic incident that could've had a very different ending.

“I asked them who was inside the house and they said a grandma and then another girl, a little girl," Andrew Fulton remembers jumping out of his car at the Oakbrook Village Condominiums and doing what he says anyone would do.

“I tried to go up the stairs and I couldn’t make it up the stairs it was too hot, I threw up a few times I just couldn’t make the smoke," he said.

He climbed onto the smoldering hot roof and kicked in the window.

"She was unconscious laying there, I thought that she was dead.”

He tried to get to 10-year-old Kylie but the smoke was too thick.

Firefighters were later able to rescue her, but family says she wasn't breathing when they pulled her out.

Today they say her condition is better, going from critical to serious.

She's on a ventilator, but tomorrow doctors will try to take her off of it, hopeful she'll be able to breathe on her own.

“You don’t know until it knocks that close to home really, as the old saying goes," said neighbor Nancy Curry.

Many neighbors are looking for peace of mind, using the tragedy as a warning.

“I had my smoke alarms looked at and I’m having new batteries put in them," she said.

Her and her husband's home also damaged by the fire.

Days later the view just across their driveway having a deeper impact than it ever has.

“I learned that you’ve got to be thankful for what you have and thankful you weren’t in anything like this that’s for sure."

The Tulsa Fire Department has ruled the cause of the fire accidental.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: