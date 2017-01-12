Taking a look at lessons learned as possibility of another ice storm looms in Oklahoma

TULSA-- The brunt of this coming storm brings the potential of ice to parts of Oklahoma. Here in Tulsa it’s not expected have as much of an impact. But anytime there is a potential to see what so many remember happening in 2007, the alert level rises.

All of Public Service Oklahoma’s 1,800 available contractors are on stand by. About half of those will be heading west where the brunt of the storm is expected to hit.

Tulsa Area Emergency Agency management crews will be monitoring the storms and chatting with weather experts over the next few days— ready just in case the storm hits Tulsa harder than expected.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: