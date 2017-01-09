T. Boone Pickens returns to work after reportedly suffering minor stroke

12:11 PM, Jan 9, 2017
T. Boone Pickens is back to work after reportedly suffering a minor stroke, according to NBC sister station NBC 5 News.

Pickens seemed in good spirits, even joking with his followers on Twitter saying, "Experienced a ministroke. Will be another 'Old Man Makes A Comeback' story. Back to working in the office. I think. Kidding. More later."

At this time, it's unclear when Pickens suffered the stroke.

