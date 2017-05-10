Suspect steals a Tulsa man's car from River Spirit Casino Valet.

Man has car stolen from Casino valet - TULSA-- They need to change the system they have because it’s so easy they can steal the cars that way,” said Jaime Saldibar.



Jaime Saldibar said he can’t get to work and has to hitch rides after someone stole his car from the River Spirit Casino while he was celebrating his wife’s birthday Tuesday night.



“It’s really hard because this could happen to anybody.”



Saldibar said he parked in valet and while inside the casino he said he noticed his valet ticket fell out of his pocket. When he went told employees what happened, they told him someone already left in his car.



“Then I told them, you don’t ask them for ID before they take them? And he was like no they just bring the ticket, they gave them the keys and they left,” said Saldibar.



Although 2 Works For You was unable to obtain the security video from the scene, Muscogee nation officials said at least one man is seen on camera, leaving Saldibar’s gray 2008 Nissan Altima with the license plate number 364KRH.



“It’s not okay they can, they trust somebody, they gave them the key and then and after a few hours you lost your car,” said Saldibar.



Saldibar said his wife's birthday presents cake and house key were still in the car, now they're holding out hope the car is found.



River Spirit Casino officials tell 2 Works For You they can't comment at this time, because it's an ongoing investigation. According to it's valet policy, the casino isn't responsible for any damage to vehicles or property while it's in their possession. They said River Spirit is not reliable for theft or accidents from any cause whatsoever.



