Suspect in Tulsa's 81st homicide of 2016 charged with 1st degree murder

TULSA, Okla. - The suspect in Tulsa's 81st homicide of 2016 has been charged with 1st degree murder.

Police say Jose Rivera-Chavez, 26, was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman inside a hotel.

Investigators identified the victim as 60-year -old Wanda Cooper.

Police say the stabbing happened at the Extended Stay Inn on the 8500 block of East 41st Street last month.

According to police, the 60-year-old woman was stabbed inside her room on the bottom floor of the hotel.

After the stabbing, several witnesses chased down Rivera-Chavez and subdued him until police arrived.