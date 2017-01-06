Suspect in Tulsa's 81st homicide of 2016 charged with 1st degree murder

Clear
HI: 35°
LO: 7°
HI: 42°
LO: 16°
HI: 50°
LO: 29°
Police have identified the suspect in a stabbing that left one woman dead Tuesday afternoon.
TULSA, Okla. - The suspect in Tulsa's 81st homicide of 2016 has been charged with 1st degree murder.
Police say Jose Rivera-Chavez, 26, was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman inside a hotel.
Investigators identified the victim as 60-year -old Wanda Cooper.
Police say the stabbing happened at the Extended Stay Inn on the 8500 block of East 41st Street last month.
According to police, the 60-year-old woman was stabbed inside her room on the bottom floor of the hotel.
After the stabbing, several witnesses chased down Rivera-Chavez and subdued him until police arrived.