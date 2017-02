STILLWATER, Okla. -- A man was arrested in Stillwater Wednesday after police say he allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Tuesday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Kwamain Baker (pictured below) after they say a 15-year-old victim told police Baker made sexual comments to her before touching her.

Around 8 in the morning Wednesday, police located Baker and took him into custody.

