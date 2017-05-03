Prue Public Schools closed Wednesday

5:59 AM, May 3, 2017
PRUE, Okla. - Prue Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday because of storm-related power outages.

PSO reports about 250 customers are experiencing outages in the area.

Power is expected to be restored around 9:30 a.m.

School is expected to resume on Thursday.

 

