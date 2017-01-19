OSBI: Man holding metal pipe threatening police in Watts in Adair County, shot and killed

WATTS, Okla. - A man was shot and killed after threatening law enforcement in Adair County with a metal pipe, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

A Watts police officer and a deputy with the Adair County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday evening.

According to the investigation being conducted by OSBI, when the two law enforcement officials arrived, Stoney McJunkin, 40, exited his home with a metal pipe in his hands. He reportedly raised the pipe in an "aggressive manner" and refused the officers’ commands to put the pipe down. The Adair County deputy fired his handgun at McJunkin. Emergency medical personnel pronounced McJunkin dead at the scene.

Once agents finish the investigation, a full report will be delivered to the district attorney’s office. The district attorney will determine how to proceed with the case.

