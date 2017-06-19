Oklahoma to mark 100th anniversary of Capitol's opening

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma is planning a series of events to mark the centennial of the state Capitol as work continues on the restoration and renovation of the century-old building.



Gov. Mary Fallin announced Monday that she'll host a public ceremony June 26 to commemorate the centennial. Fallin says visitors can sign a guestbook, which will later be placed in a time capsule to be opened in 100 years.



The state will also fly Oklahoma's original flag from 1917 over the next two weeks to mark the anniversary.



A $245 million project is underway to repair, renovate and update the state Capitol, both inside and out. The renovation work is expected to continue for the next five years.

