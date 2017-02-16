Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford to host invite only town hall

Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford is expected to host a telephone town hall Thursday night.

A total of two to three thousand people are expected to call in for the town hall, according to Lankford's office.

The phone call is only for those who have called the Senator's office within the last several weeks as well as various groups.

The call will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday night and is expected to last roughly one hour.

