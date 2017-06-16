Oklahoma receives Real ID extension through October 10
2:36 PM, Jun 16, 2017
7 mins ago
Share Article
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced Friday that the state has received a Real ID extension.
The extension will last until October 10, according to a press release.
Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner Michael Thompson says implementing the changes could take more than two years.
“This is great news for Oklahomans as it means there will be no restrictions on individuals using Oklahoma licenses to access federal buildings through October 10,” said Governor Mary Fallin. “We will request additional extensions until we are fully compliant with the REAL ID Act.”