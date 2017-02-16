Oklahoma health department reports 28 flu deaths in state

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The number of deaths due to influenza in Oklahoma for the current flu season has increased by five.



The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Thursday that 28 people have now died and more than 1,100 people have been hospitalized during the current season.



Tulsa County has had nine deaths while Kay County has had three. Canadian, Stephens and Wagoner counties have each had two and single deaths are reported in Bryan, Cleveland, Craig, Creek, Grant, Johnston, Logan, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Rogers counties.



Nineteen deaths are among people 65 or older. Five were 50 to 64, three were between 18 and 49 and one was 4 years old or younger. Thirteen flu deaths occurred in the state during last year's season, down from more than 100 deaths the year before.

