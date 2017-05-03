Oklahoma governor Mary Fallin vows to veto budget without new revenue

2:32 PM, May 3, 2017
Win McNamee
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Gov. Mary Fallin is urging state lawmakers to act on revenue-raising legislation and says she will veto next year's state budget if it does not include additional revenue to fund state services.

With less than one month left in the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature, Fallin appeared Wednesday with dozens of state agency heads, health care workers and educators. Fallin says the services they provide are in jeopardy without additional revenue.

Revenue measures are pending in the House and Senate to help fill a projected $878 million hole in next year's budget. They include measures to raise the state fuel and cigarette taxes.

But House Democrats have accused Republican leaders of shifting the tax burden on working-class families and want to roll back tax breaks for energy producers, corporations and wealthy citizens.

