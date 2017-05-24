Oklahoma budget crisis spurs battle among oilmen as state struggles to fill $878M budget hole

Flood Advisory issued May 24 at 2:34AM CDT expiring May 24 at 10:34AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued May 24 at 2:26AM CDT expiring May 24 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Okmulgee

Lake Wind Advisory issued May 24 at 2:08AM CDT expiring May 24 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain