Number of Oklahoma flu deaths rises to 11 for current season

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The number of deaths due to the flu has risen to 11 in Oklahoma for the current flu season.



The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported three additional deaths in the state, with one each in Cleveland, Kay and Wagoner counties. Based on previous reports, each was 65 or older. Ten of the deaths this season have been people 65 or older and the other was between the ages of 5 and 17.



Tulsa County has had three deaths this season while Craig, Cleveland, Johnston, Kay, Logan, Pottawatomie, Rogers and Wagoner counties have had one each.



The department reports 584 people hospitalized during the season that began in early October, including 135 in Tulsa County, 94 in Oklahoma County, 36 in Cleveland County and 28 in Creek County.

