Governor Mary Fallin announces special election after Rep. Dan Kirby's resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Governor Mary Fallin has ordered a special election to fill the vacancy following by Rep. Dan Kirby's resignation.

The filing period for the special election is February 27, 28 and March 1, according to a press release. The special primary election is set for May 9 with the special general election scheduled for July 11.

Kirby announced his resignation early February after a House Committee recommended his expulsion.

Kirby's resignation will become effective March 1.

