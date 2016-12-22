Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Ponca City is identified

PONCA CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified a man who was shot by Ponca City police Wednesday morning.

Ian Shea King, 31, was attacking a delivery driver with a sword when he was shot by Ponca City officers, according to authorities.

Officers with the Ponca City Police Department were called to a gas station with a report of a man assaulting a delivery driver with the weapon.

The man, still armed, confronted officers, who shot and killed him.

The delivery driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

