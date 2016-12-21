Elk City police officer shoots, kills man who fled scene after being pulled over in Washita County

BURNS FLAT, Okla. - An Elk City police officer shot and killed a man who fled from a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

At the request of the Washita County Sherriff's Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

According to the OSBI, the Elk City officer pulled over a vehicle with several people inside. While speaking to the people inside the car, the driver, Colton Calloway, 25, put the car in gear and drove off.

The officer chased the vehicle into Burns Flat where he performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver on the vehicle, causing it to stall. Calloway ran from the vehicle.

The Elk City officer ran after Calloway into a neighborhood and caught up with him as he was trying to get inside a home. The officer deployed his taser without success.

According to OSBI, Calloway turned toward the officer with a gun in his hand. The officer shot him. Calloway was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

