Defense: Adacia Chambers unaware she was breaking any laws in OSU homecoming parade crash

TULSA - Documents filed in the Payne Co. District Court claim Adacia Chambers did not have the mental capacity to know she was breaking any laws when her car hit spectators at Oklahoma State University's 2015 homecoming parade.

"At the time of this accident, Defendant was faced with a sudden emergency, or sudden onset of mental psychosis which would render her not capable of having knowledge of her actions, and therefore, should not be held to any legal or common law standard," according to court documents filed on Monday.

The civil case, filed by Leo Schmitz in 2016, asks for damages of several hundred thousand dollars in medical expenses, $500,000 for lost earnings, loss for future earnings, physical and mental pain, permanent disability and disfigurement as well as personal injuries in excess of $1 million.

Court documents say Schmitz sustained disabling and disfiguring injuries to the head, neck, back, arms, legs and internal organs.

SECTION: Follow the latest on the OSU Homecoming parade tragedy

Schmitz was one of the victims struck by Adacia Chambers’ vehicle. Schmitz’s wife was also hit but was later treated and released.

Chambers pleaded no contest during the criminal case in January. She began serving her sentence Tuesday at Mabel Bassett Assessment & Reception Center in Mcloud, Oklahoma.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: