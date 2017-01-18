Pryor Creek Police officers to get body cameras after purchase approved Tuesday

Cloudy
A dashcam is seen hanging from the windshield of a Pryor Police Department patrol car as an officer approaches a vehicle during a traffic stop Jan. 17, 2017 in Pryor, Okla.
PRYOR, Okla. - "You can't be too careful."
That was the sentiment of Pryor Creek Police Chief Dennis Nichols after his force became the latest department to get body cameras.
The department will spend approximately $32,500 on 23 body cameras for its officers.
Today, we took a ride with Pryor's finest to learn how bodycams will affect daily patrol. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/seuwwHFxz4— Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) January 18, 2017
The dept. plans on storing footage along with dashcam video...the two devices will be made by the same company. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/J1KIoH0Wcj— Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) January 18, 2017
The purchase of the cameras was approved Tuesday night.
