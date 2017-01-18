Pryor Creek Police officers to get body cameras after purchase approved Tuesday

PRYOR, Okla. - "You can't be too careful."

That was the sentiment of Pryor Creek Police Chief Dennis Nichols after his force became the latest department to get body cameras.

The department will spend approximately $32,500 on 23 body cameras for its officers.

Today, we took a ride with Pryor's finest to learn how bodycams will affect daily patrol. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/seuwwHFxz4 — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) January 18, 2017

The dept. plans on storing footage along with dashcam video...the two devices will be made by the same company. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/J1KIoH0Wcj — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) January 18, 2017

The purchase of the cameras was approved Tuesday night.

