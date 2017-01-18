Pryor Creek Police officers to get body cameras after purchase approved Tuesday

A dashcam is seen hanging from the windshield of a Pryor Police Department patrol car as an officer approaches a vehicle during a traffic stop Jan. 17, 2017 in Pryor, Okla.

Darcy Jackson
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PRYOR, Okla. - "You can't be too careful."

That was the sentiment of Pryor Creek Police Chief Dennis Nichols after his force became the latest department to get body cameras.

The department will spend approximately $32,500 on 23 body cameras for its officers.

The purchase of the cameras was approved Tuesday night.

