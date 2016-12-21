Autopsy shows manhunt suspect, Michael Vance, shot at least 20 times
3:14 PM, Dec 21, 2016
3:18 PM, Dec 21, 2016
Share Article
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- An autopsy says a man who led Oklahoma officers on a weeklong manhunt was shot at least 20 times during a gun battle with officers.
A report released Wednesday by the Oklahoma medical examiner's office says 38-year-old Michael Vance Jr. died from a perforating gunshot wound to the neck. It also says Vance had other gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and pelvic area.