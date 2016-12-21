Autopsy shows manhunt suspect, Michael Vance, shot at least 20 times

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- An autopsy says a man who led Oklahoma officers on a weeklong manhunt was shot at least 20 times during a gun battle with officers.

A report released Wednesday by the Oklahoma medical examiner's office says 38-year-old Michael Vance Jr. died from a perforating gunshot wound to the neck. It also says Vance had other gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and pelvic area.

The manhunt for Vance began Oct. 23 after he allegedly killed two relatives and shot two police officers in central Oklahoma and ended when he was shot to death Oct. 30 during a shootout on a county road near the town of Leedey, about 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The autopsy also found two gunshot wounds from the earlier gun battle that were healing.

