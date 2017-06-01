2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals: How to watch today

T-O-N-I-G-H-T is it.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee winner will claim his or her trophy tonight, and it airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Spellers have been on the Gaylord National Resort campus near Washington D.C. all week, knocking out their peers and advancing to this day. Forty spellers of the original 291 are left in the competition, and finals started at 10 a.m. Eastern today on ESPN2.

The first airing of the finals ends around 2 p.m., and the continuation, where the winner is announced, airs from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on ESPN.

How to follow the Bee online:

• Website: http://spellingbee.com

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScrippsBee

• Facebook (including live coverage): https://www.facebook.com/scrippsnationalspellingbee

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scrippsnationalspellingbee

• Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ScrippsBee

• Snapchat: Find user "spellingbee"