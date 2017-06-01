2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals: How to watch today

Mandy Gambrell
8:56 AM, Jun 1, 2017

Spellers are seen on stage at the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee preliminaries on May 31, 2017.

Mark Bowen
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

T-O-N-I-G-H-T is it.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee winner will claim his or her trophy tonight, and it airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Spellers have been on the Gaylord National Resort campus near Washington D.C. all week, knocking out their peers and advancing to this day. Forty spellers of the original 291 are left in the competition, and finals started at 10 a.m. Eastern today on ESPN2. 

PHOTOS: 2017 SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE

The first airing of the finals ends around 2 p.m., and the continuation, where the winner is announced, airs from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on ESPN.

How to follow the Bee online:

• Website: http://spellingbee.com

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScrippsBee

• Facebook (including live coverage): https://www.facebook.com/scrippsnationalspellingbee

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scrippsnationalspellingbee

• Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ScrippsBee

 Snapchat: Find user "spellingbee"

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top