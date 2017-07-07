Skiatook community vows to honor the fallen long after the Fourth with 5K donation to Flags of Honor

SKIATOOK, Okla. - While the flags came down in Skiatook Thursday commemorating the end of the 4th of July holiday, a new promise to honor our fallen was put in their place.

“I know my father was looking down on me from heaven, and I knew he was extremely proud of what we were doing here," said Former Skiatook Chamber of Commerce President Rick Jarrard.

He came to the Osage Garden Cemetery for a final look at a special display.

One made possible by the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce's current board.

“To me it’s important to honor our veterans. I mean they are sacrificing their lives, and they’re dedicating their services to our country and this is just another way to give back to them," said current Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Chair Stephanie Upton.

Jarrard started the project in town in honor of his father, Floyd K. Jarrard, who served in the Navy during WW2.

But as the flags came down, they were folded with precision and a promise.

“I’d like to see all the veterans out here have a flag," said Don Carter, a community member who donated $5,000 to Flags of Honor for more flags to go to the cemetery.

“Some of them gave their life during war, some of them gave parts of their lives and we we just need to honor everything a veteran does," Jarrard said.

The 50 additional flags purchased with the money will go to remembering even more of those whose dedication brightens each stripe and secures every star, year-round.

Something Rick said his father would love.

“He never talked much about the war but you could see the pride when he would see an American flag."

Anyone can purchase a flag kit for $100 that the Chamber will put together and place at the cemetery for every major holiday.

Your loved one doesn't have to be buried at Osage to have a flag there.

The purpose of the program is to honor loved ones that may be buried far away.

The Chamber hopes each year more donations will allow local heroes to get the thanks they deserve.

Learn more about the Chamber's Flags of Honor Project here.

