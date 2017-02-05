Silver alert issued for man missing since January 31 believed to have early stage dementia

Clear
HI: 60°
LO: 38°
HI: 74°
LO: 51°
HI: 68°
LO: 45°
OKMULGEE, Okla. -- The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man they say went missing January 31 and is believed to be suffering from dementia.
Deputies say 51-year-old Larry Andrews went missing from the Henryetta area on January 31. Andrews is five foot 10 inches tall with blondish gray hair.
Andrews is believed to be driving a black 2013 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma license plate number 792-LQU and a broken passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: