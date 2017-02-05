Silver alert issued for man missing since January 31 believed to have early stage dementia

OKMULGEE, Okla. -- The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man they say went missing January 31 and is believed to be suffering from dementia.

Deputies say 51-year-old Larry Andrews went missing from the Henryetta area on January 31. Andrews is five foot 10 inches tall with blondish gray hair.

Andrews is believed to be driving a black 2013 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma license plate number 792-LQU and a broken passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311.

