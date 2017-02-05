Silver alert issued for man missing since January 31 believed to have early stage dementia

7:11 PM, Feb 4, 2017
7:35 PM, Feb 4, 2017
Self, Zachary
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OKMULGEE, Okla. -- The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man they say went missing January 31 and is believed to be suffering from dementia.

Deputies say 51-year-old Larry Andrews went missing from the Henryetta area on January 31. Andrews is five foot 10 inches tall with blondish gray hair.

Andrews is believed to be driving a black 2013 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma license plate number 792-LQU and a broken passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top