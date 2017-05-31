Shooting sends one person to Tulsa hospital

A shooting sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night in Tulsa.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near 2900 E. Pine Street.

Police say two people were walking home from a convenience store when a man in a hooded sweatshirt got out of a silver car and and opened fire.

One person was shot in the upper body and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The shooter got away.

Detectives say the victim was not fully cooperative and information was hard to obtain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tulsa Police.

