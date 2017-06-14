Gunman opens fire on members of Congress at baseball practice

Witnesses at a baseball field in Virginia say a gunman opened fire on members of Congress and their staffers, hitting several people including at least one congressman.

The shooting happened as Republican members of Congress were getting ready for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, which was scheduled for Thursday in Washington.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was among those shot on Wednesday morning. He was reportedly shot in the hip.

"Scalise hit. Other staffers hit," Fox News reporter Chad Pergram tweeted on Wednesday just before 8 a.m. Eastern.

After the incident was reported, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who was there when the shooting happened, told CNN "there must have been 50 to 100 shots fired."

Brooks also said the shooter shot two officers working protective detail for the Congress members at the event.

He told CNN the shooter looked like a "white male ... middle aged ... a little on the chubby side."

Alabama talk radio host Matt Murphy tweeted that he spoke with Brooks as well, saying the congressman said "five or more" people were hit.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told MSNBC he saw shots hitting the ground near where people had dropped for cover on the baseball diamond. Paul told the network that Capitol Police officers saved many lives.

At about 8:30 a.m., President Donald Trump released a statement on the shooting, saying he and Vice President Mike Pence "are deeply saddened by this tragedy."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected," Trump said.

The incident happened at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Congressional Baseball Game has been a tradition since 1909, being played between members of the U.S. House and Senate. Proceeds from the game benefit several charities.

Democrats were scheduled to practice later on Wednesday but that was canceled after the shooting.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.