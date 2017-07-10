Shooting in North Tulsa, Possible Injuries Reported

TULSA - Police are on scene of a shooting in North Tulsa.

This is in the 24-hundred block on North Hartford.

Police say at least one person is injured

Homicide detectives are also being called to the scene.

