Severe storms cause damage in Chechotah, Oklahoma Wednesday morning

12:08 PM, Apr 26, 2017
1 hour ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECOTAH, Okla. -- Severe storms caused damage in Checotah early Wednesday morning.

Among the damage was downed power lined and trees in yards.

Wednesday morning parts of the town remained without power as storm damage cleanup continued.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top