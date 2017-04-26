Severe storms cause damage in Chechotah, Oklahoma Wednesday morning

Cloudy
HI: 55°
LO: 43°
CHECOTAH, Okla. -- Severe storms caused damage in Checotah early Wednesday morning.
Among the damage was downed power lined and trees in yards.
Wednesday morning parts of the town remained without power as storm damage cleanup continued.
Tree down on north side of Checotah, OK. Looks like it took out a power line. Some of the town still without power this morning. #okwx pic.twitter.com/NmuhGHY9wV— Jon Haverfield (@JonDopplerWX) April 26, 2017
Electric meter and supply line completely pulled away from several homes in Checotah from last night storm @KJRH2HD #okwx pic.twitter.com/hNOOW2DqXf— Dennie Brison (@Dennie_Brison) April 26, 2017
