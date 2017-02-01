Senate Environment and Public Works Committee meets to vote on nomination of Scott Pruitt for EPA

Oklahoma Attorney General and President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt, meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), on Capitol Hill January 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee meets to vote on the nomination of Scott Pruitt to be EPA Administrator. The proceedings were shown in the player below.

