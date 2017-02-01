Senate Environment and Public Works Committee meets to vote on nomination of Scott Pruitt for EPA

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee meets to vote on the nomination of Scott Pruitt to be EPA Administrator. The proceedings were shown in the player below.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: