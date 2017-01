SALLISAW, Okla. -- A police officer in Sallisaw was injured Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say the incident happened during an undercover narcotics bust near the Walmart on West Ruth Avenue.

When police approached the suspect's vehicle, they say the driver ran into one of the officers.

The undercover officers then fired shots at the vehicle as it drove off. After a short pursuit, police took three people into custody.

So far, no arrests have been made. The injured officer is expected to be okay.

