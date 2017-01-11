Revved Fitness holds grand opening at Brookside location with ribbon cutting and mock workout

TULSA - Kevin and Emily Wilson envisioned owning a fitness studio many years ago and soon after acquiring space opened a gym in the Brookside neighborhood.

However, after a series of events led to the closing of their Brookside gym, the Wilsons decided to try ownership once again after creating a new mission.

Kevin Wilson, who has worked in the fitness industry for over a decade, says when the time came to open a new gym there was no doubt where the location would be.

"We had a facility years ago here on Brookside and loved the area. When it was time to revamp and to bring our brand back we knew that the Brookside area was where we wanted to go," Wilson said.

Revved Fitness, located on 3409 South Peoria, is a 3,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness studio with a 3D body imaging scanner and automated heart rate monitors tailored to track the progress and workout of each individual client.

The Wilsons, along with their staff, conduct fitness classes where participants practice different exercises based on the tracking information posted on large monitors located inside the main workout room.

Although Brookside is home to many fitness clubs and organizations, the Wilsons believe they offer a different experience that will attract a separate clientele to help build up a healthier community.

"Within this building structure we're in right now there is yoga and there is spin, they're phenomenal facilities and we really like being apart of that type of community. They're not necessarily going to fit everyone and we're not necessarily going to fit everyone, but we can together bring people into a better fitness type of place," Wilson said

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: